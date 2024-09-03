71-year-old Ponchatoula woman killed in head-on crash on LA 445

PONCHATOULA - A 71-year-old Ponchatoula woman was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident took place around 2:00 p.m. on LA 445 south of Interstate 12 near Champ Cooper Elementary School.

The crash claimed the life of 71-year-old Ponchatoula resident Ruby P. Core.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as 27-year-old Cameron Alex Crawford of Ponchatoula was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 southbound on LA 445.

Crawford's vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and directly into the path of a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by 54-year-old Martin J. Barras of Slidell. Barras swerved into the southbound lane to avoid crashing.

Crawford's truck side-swiped Barras' truck as the two vehicles passed each other in opposing lanes. Following the initial crash, Crawford's truck continued traveling southbound in the northbound lane, crashing head-on with a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Core.

Core was transported to North Oaks Medical Center, where she succumbed to injuries she sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead.

Barras was uninjured in the crash. He was taken to the Southeastern Police Department, where he submitted to a chemical test which indicated no alcohol present.

Crawford was transported to North Oaks Medical Center before being moved to University Medical Center in New Orleans for further care.

Blood was obtained from both Core and Crawford as part of the ongoing investigation. Upon his release from the hospital, Crawford will be transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and booked for driving left of center and negligent homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.