70 for 70: Price Leblanc

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it went to broadcast 70 years ago.

This week on 70 for 70, it's a name known all across the capital region for his iconic car dealership commercials, Price Leblanc.

Leblanc was a cattleman turned car salesman. He built his business on down-home service, country service, and dah-lin.

He called himself a country boy, born and raised in St. Gabriel. He dreamed of being a cowboy, and when he was 15, he bought his first cow and calf for only $25.

In one of his last interviews, Leblanc showed WBRZ his first car lot he opened right across from his home, selling just two used cars. He even remembered his very first sale!

Leblanc passed away in 2010.

