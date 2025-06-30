Two Baton Rouge women among hundreds charged in fraud of programs for elderly, disabled

BATON ROUGE — Two women from Baton Rouge were charged with conspiracy after allegedly defrauding federal programs benefiting the elderly and disabled.

Cody Hulbert, 41, and Britney McCoy, 31, were among hundreds of people nationwide charged in a Department of Justice fraud operation that started in January.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Middle District of Louisiana said Hulbert submitted fraudulent applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment insurance and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. The court said Hulbert and her co-conspirators obtained $51,474 from PPP and $5,654 in unemployment insurance, as well as attempting to obtain $12,391 from EIDL.

McCoy is accused of making false statements on a PPP loan application. She obtained $22,884 from the alleged fraud, the court said.

According to prosecutors, McCoy and Hulbert were among the 324 charged with "health care fraud and illegal drug diversion schemes that involved the submission of over $14.6 billion in alleged false billings and over 15 million pills of illegally diverted controlled substances."

"The defendants allegedly defrauded programs entrusted for the care of the elderly and disabled to line their own pockets, and the Government, in connection with the takedown, seized over $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles, and other assets," the government said.

McCoy was indicted on one count each of wire fraud and one count of making false statements in a loan and credit application. Hulbert was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and theft of government funds.

"These fraudulent activities not only undermine the integrity of our health care system but also jeopardize the well-being of countless patients who rely on these essential services," Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison Travis said.