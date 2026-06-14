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Shawnti Jackson takes home three medals at NCAA Outdoor Championship
EUGENE, Ore. - Coming into the NCAA Championships, the LSU women were ranked No. 13 in the country. When the final event was score in Eugene, the Tigers had finished in 11th place after a phenomenal showing from Shawnti Jackson.
The redshirt sophomore sprinter, along with Athaleyha Hinckson Time Godbless and Aniyah Bigam, started the night off by setting an LSU record in the 4x100 relay. The group of four finished in 41.74 seconds and ended up being the third-best time in collegiate history.
Jackson also took home a bronze medal after finishing in third in the 100-meter dash. Godbless finished in seventh in that final.
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