7 LSU football players named to 2025 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams
BATON ROUGE — LSU football players continue to rack up preseason recognition as seven Tigers were named to the 2025 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team on Tuesday.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks and return specialist Barion Brown were all named to the first team.
Running back Caden Durham, wide receivers Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas and linebacker Harold Perkins were awarded second-team recognition.
This comes after Weeks was named an AP first-team All-American, and Perkins and Nussmeier made the AP All-America second team.
The preseason All-SEC team was voted on by the 16 league coaches. Coaches could not vote for players on their team.
LSU opens its season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Clemson in a matchup featuring Top 10 teams. The game will be televised on WBRZ and will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT.
