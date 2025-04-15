68-year-old woman found fatally shot, battered in White Sands Avenue home

BATON ROUGE — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 68-year-old woman that happened Monday night near Greenwell Springs Road.

Rose Davillier was found battered and unresponsive after Baton Rouge Police arrived at a White Sands Avenue home around 9:30 p.m.. EMS attempted to resuscitate Davillier, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, went into Davillier's home and attacked her, police said. The suspect then fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.