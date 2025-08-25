676 products seized from smoke shop, 3 arrested in Ascension Parish drug busts

Deputies arrested three men on drug charges after raiding a smoke shop, storage facility and two homes, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The APSO Narcotics Division arrested Yezzun Adel Ammuri, 27, Omar Adel Ammuri, 25, and Saleh K. Alkhatic, 33, on various drug charges.

APSO said detectives raided Diganja Smoke Shop in Geismar, Almighty Storage in Prairieville, an apartment on Dutchtown Point Avenue in Gonzales and a home on Oak Run Drive also in Geismar.

In the raids, detectives seized marijuana, coacaine, THC vape products, kratom, mushrooms, unspecified prescription medications, additional controlled substances and two guns, one of them reported stolen, and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to APSO.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco reportedly seized 676 illegal products from the Diganja Smoke Shop.

APSO said the arrests followed an investigation into the Yezzin Ammuri drug ring.

All three suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.