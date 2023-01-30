$600K donated to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help families with food insecurity

BATON ROUGE- Monday morning another step was taken towards fighting hunger in Southeast Louisiana.

Nutrien, the world’s largest provider in crop services, donated $600,000 to The Greater Baton Rouge food bank.

Richard Holder is the general manager for Nutrien’s nitrogen facility in Grismar.

“Our goal through this donation is to make a significant impact on food security in Iberville and Ascension parishes,” Holder said.

The money is going to help people in the community fight the recent changes in the economy.

“We have all seen the effects of inflation and rising prices and the grocery store and families are facing difficult choices to make ends meet."

The money will focus on helping the people in Ascension, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes.

“It’s going to fund all of our programs from senior groceries, to farm fresh, to mobile pantries, to back packs. All of the things were trying to do in the community. And even bringing forward an innovative approach to food gift cards,” Mike Manning, the President of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, said.