6-year-old girl found dead in a bucket Wednesday morning; father's girlfriend arrested for murder

HARAHAN - A 43-year-old woman was arrested for the murder of a 6-year-old girl whose body was found in a bucket Wednesday morning.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, a father came into the Harahan Police Department around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and reported that his 6-year-old daughter Bella Fontenelle and 43-year-old girlfriend Hannah Landon were missing.

Officers searched the father's home and the mother's home, which are a block apart near Sedgefield and Donelon drives. Sheriff Lopinto said officers found a 10-gallon bucket in the mother's front yard with Fontenelle's body inside.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner said Fontenelle was killed and had multiple injuries to her body.

During investigation, neighbors turned over security video from Tuesday night of Landon pulling a wagon down the street with the bucket inside.

Sherrif Lopinto said deputies tracked down Landon around 2 p.m. at a hospital in the area. After her release she will be booked for first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.