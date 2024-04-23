70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
6 students injured in Addis school bus crash

Tuesday, April 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS — Six students were injured after a school bus crash in Addis Tuesday morning.

The Addis Police Department said the single vehicle crash happened after the bus driver turned into the parking lot of The First Bank of Addis and hit the roof of the building. This caused the passenger wall and roof of the bus to sustain severe damage while 14 students from Iberville Charter Academy were on board. 

Six students were brought to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

