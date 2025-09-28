89°
Latest Weather Blog
5-year-old's lemonade stand raising money for cancer patients
BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old cancer survivor set up shop on Sunday to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Madison Hussein raised $15,000 last year at her annual lemonade stand in support of the hospital that took care of her.
She hopes to help other families fighting illness at the hospital, whose mission is "to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases," according to their website.
For more information or to donate to Madison's cause, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Blue Store Chicken opening soon in Ascension Parish
-
14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo held in Amite
-
Family of Southern student who died in hazing incident files lawsuit against...
-
Callihan gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Loranger woman,...
-
Season ticket holders unhappy over Tiger Stadium improvements, obstructed view
Sports Video
-
FINAL: No. 4 LSU loses 24-19 to No. 13 Ole Miss
-
FINAL: Southern loses 38-13 to Jackson State in the Boombox Classic
-
LSU hits the road to face Ole Miss Saturday on WBRZ
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 5: Tigers go to war in...
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: East Ascension beats Denham Springs...