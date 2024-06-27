5-year-old boy drowns in Holden

HOLDEN – A five-year-old boy drowned in Holden on Wednesday night.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the boy has been identified as Michael Morino. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 30000 block of Sydney Woods Road.

The sheriff's office says that no foul play is suspected however the incident is still under investigation.





