40th Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday morning

1 hour 53 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, March 16 2025 Mar 16, 2025 March 16, 2025 11:40 AM March 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The 40th annual Wearin' of the Green parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday morning.

WBRZ's broadcast of the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 2, and the parade will be rebroadcast on WBRZ+ at 3 p.m. on Sunday and 1 p.m. on Monday — St. Patrick's Day.

