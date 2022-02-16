4 people, including 3 juveniles, arrested with stolen guns in LaPlace

LAPLACE - Patrol officers confiscated two stolen guns Tuesday after stopping a car with an expired inspection sticker that turned without using a blinker.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said after stopping the vehicle around 1:30 p.m., officers "detected a strong odor of marijuana" and determined probable cause to search the car.

Officers said they found a handgun underneath the front passenger seat, another under the driver's seat and marijuana residue in the car.

According to the sheriff's office, the guns were stolen from unlocked cars in the parish during early February.

Officers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Diamante Johnson, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

Johnson was booked on two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. He also was wanted for contempt of court. The teenagers were booked on two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The sheriff's office said one of the 17-year-olds was arrested in January in connection with a shooting in LaPlace that damaged three homes on Rosemary Court.