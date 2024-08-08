4 dead, including toddlers, in apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson parish

Image: WWLTV

MARRERO - Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning in Marrero that left two young children and their parents dead.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. in the 4800 block of Brandi Street.

Sheriff Newell Normand said 2-year-old Liam Mata and 4-year-old Caden Mata were found stabbed to death in separate bedrooms. 46-year-old David Mata and 40-year-old Kelli Mata were both lying on the living room with stab wounds.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Normand said the case is being investigated as murder-suicide. The sheriff's office hasn't specified who is believed to be the person who committed the murders and suicide.

The bodies were discovered by the 18-year-old daughter of Kelli Mata. She had been returning home from a hunting trip. She fled the home and called 911 when discovering the bodies.

There's been no history of domestic violence calls to the home, said Col. John Fortunato, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.