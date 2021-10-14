$4.5 billion clean energy complex slated for Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE - Amid a push to clean energy, Air Products announced a $4.5 billion clean energy complex will be built in Ascension Parish.

"[The plant] will make the state a leader in the United States' clean energy transition," the company said in a statement.

The governor scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the project. Watch the news conference here.

Air Products produces and transports hydrogen and other essential industrial gases to many customer facilities in Louisiana, across the U.S. Gulf Coast and around the world. The plant will produce blue hydrogen. "Blue" products are produced utilizing hydrocarbons as a feedstock. The balance of the blue hydrogen from the new Ascension Parish facility will be used to make blue ammonia that will be transported around the world and converted back to blue hydrogen for transportation and other markets.

The project will create 170 permanent jobs with a total annual payroll of $15.9 million and more than 2,000 construction jobs over three years. It represents Air Products' largest-ever investment in the U.S.

