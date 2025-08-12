$350,000 safety and security grant awarded to 7 East Baton Rouge Parish schools

BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness awarded a $350,000 grant for safety and security upgrades to be split among seven East Baton Rouge Parish schools.

Each of the following schools will receive $50,000:

- LaBelle Air Elementary

- McKinley Middle

- Claiborne Elementary

- Belaire High

- Park Elementary

- Southeast Middle

- Glen Oaks High

EBR Schools said the money will be used for security upgrades, including a new system to monitor campus access, two-way radios, door alarms, security cameras, new gates and fences.