87°
Latest Weather Blog
$350,000 safety and security grant awarded to 7 East Baton Rouge Parish schools
BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness awarded a $350,000 grant for safety and security upgrades to be split among seven East Baton Rouge Parish schools.
Each of the following schools will receive $50,000:
- LaBelle Air Elementary
- McKinley Middle
- Claiborne Elementary
- Belaire High
- Park Elementary
- Southeast Middle
- Glen Oaks High
EBR Schools said the money will be used for security upgrades, including a new system to monitor campus access, two-way radios, door alarms, security cameras, new gates and fences.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man receives probation after climbing into Zachary home's window to see underage...
-
Community hospital treating eating disorders, substance abuse officially open in Prairieville
-
Public records reveal what's wrong with Killian's water after more than two...
-
State suing Louisiana Oilfield Restoration Association over organization's accounting
-
LA Wallet will now store additional digital fishing licenses with LDWF