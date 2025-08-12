87°
$350,000 safety and security grant awarded to 7 East Baton Rouge Parish schools

Tuesday, August 12 2025
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness awarded a $350,000 grant for safety and security upgrades to be split among seven East Baton Rouge Parish schools. 

Each of the following schools will receive $50,000:
- LaBelle Air Elementary
- McKinley Middle
- Claiborne Elementary
- Belaire High
- Park Elementary
- Southeast Middle
- Glen Oaks High

EBR Schools said the money will be used for security upgrades, including a new system to monitor campus access, two-way radios, door alarms, security cameras, new gates and fences.

