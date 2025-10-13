58°
31-year-old killed in fatal I-12 eastbound crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A 31-year-old was killed in an early morning car crash on I-12, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.
Blair McKinley was killed in a car crash near Airline Highway on I-12 eastbound around 2 a.m. on Friday. The crash caused the entire interstate to be blocked between Essen Lane and Airline for multiple hours.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened when McKinley lost control of a car and crashed into a concrete median wall and was ejected from the vehicle.
