31-year-old killed in fatal I-12 eastbound crash in Baton Rouge

1 hour 40 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, October 13 2025 Oct 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 5:57 AM October 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A 31-year-old was killed in an early morning car crash on I-12, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said. 

Blair McKinley was killed in a car crash near Airline Highway on I-12 eastbound around 2 a.m. on Friday. The crash caused the entire interstate to be blocked between Essen Lane and Airline for multiple hours. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened when McKinley lost control of a car and crashed into a concrete median wall and was ejected from the vehicle. 

