31-year-old killed in fatal I-12 eastbound crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A 31-year-old was killed in an early morning car crash on I-12, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

Blair McKinley was killed in a car crash near Airline Highway on I-12 eastbound around 2 a.m. on Friday. The crash caused the entire interstate to be blocked between Essen Lane and Airline for multiple hours.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened when McKinley lost control of a car and crashed into a concrete median wall and was ejected from the vehicle.