I-12 eastbound reopens between Essen, Airline after fatal early morning crash

BATON ROUGE — At least one person is dead after a Friday morning crash on I-12 eastbound near Essen Lane.

The crash, which was first reported around 2:34 a.m., caused all eastbound lanes of I-12 to be closed between Essen and Airline Highway. By 5:45 a.m., the closure was lifted and traffic began flowing normally.

The coroner was called to the scene of the crash at some point.