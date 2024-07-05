90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

30th annual Essence Fest celebrates Black culture and traditions

3 hours 19 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2024 Jul 5, 2024 July 05, 2024 8:02 AM July 05, 2024 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Essence Fest is back and better than ever for their 30th birthday celebration. Thursday, the Essence Festival of Culture kicked off its event and previewed some of the fun to come while also appreciating the journey to 30 years of celebrating Black culture.

WWL-TV reports the annual festival brings half a million people into the city each year. 

"Thank you for understanding the city of New Orleans is second to none not only in the United States of America but throughout the world," New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "There’s not other culture as rich as this culture right here."

Trending News

Visit Essence Fest this weekend. For more information, visit its website here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days