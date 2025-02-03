30th Alzheimer's Educational Conference happening this week in the city

BATON ROUGE - Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area and Our Lady of the Lake Professional Development are joint providers of this year's 30th Alzheimer's Education Conference.

The conference aims to support caregivers and educate on dementia risk reduction.

The keynote speaker is the founder of Dementia Careblazers Natali Edmonds. Also joining Edmonds is Motor Behavior Area Coordinator Jan Hondzinksi and Eat Fit BR registered dietician Savanna Latimer.

This year's conference is being held at the Baton Rouge Crowne Plaza Executive Center on Wednesday January 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.