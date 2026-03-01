3 U.S. service members killed and 5 wounded in Iran operation

(AP) — The U.S. military says three service members have been killed and five seriously wounded in the Iran operation.

Central Command made the announcement on social media Sunday without providing additional information.

The death toll in a strike at an all-girls school in southern Iran has risen to 165, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The local prosecutor of Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province was quoted Sunday as saying 96 were also injured in the strike.

A local official said the casualties from the Saturday strike included students, parents and school staff. The Israeli military said it was not aware of strikes in the area. The U.S. military said it was looking into the reports

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that a new leadership council “has begun its work” after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Pezeshkian made the comment in a prerecorded message aired on Iranian state television.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Al Jazeera network that a new supreme leader will be chosen in “one or two days.”

A massive explosion struck Iran’s capital Sunday as the Israeli military said it was striking targets in central Tehran. Earlier, Iran fired missiles at an ever-widening list of targets in Israel and Gulf Arab states in retaliation.

Several Iranian-Americans living in Baton Rouge were overwhelmed with joy, hearing the news of the United States and Israel launching an attack on Iran.

The CIA had been tracking the movements of senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for months.

That’s according to a person familiar with the operation who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity.

The intelligence was shared with Israeli officials, and the timing of this weekend’s strikes was adjusted in part because of that information, the person said. The New York Times earlier reported about the CIA’s efforts ahead of the Israeli-U.S. strikes.