3 people hurt in accident; car fished out of LSU Lakes

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident along Dalrymple Drive Sunday afternoon and the vehicle had to be fished out of the LSU Lakes afterward. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the car swerved off the road and went into the lake. No other cars were involved. 

The three people in the car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

