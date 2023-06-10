87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3 people displaced after house on Madison Avenue caught fire Saturday

Saturday, June 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were displaced after their home along Madison Avenue caught fire Saturday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started around 2:30 p.m. and was under control within half an hour. 

Firefighters said the flames were centered around one bedroom, but the whole house sustained smoke and water damage. Investigators say they do not know what started the fire. 

