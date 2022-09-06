3 LSU players limit social media presence after Tigers heartbreaking loss Sunday

BATON ROUGE- With NIL deals, sports betting and social media, pressure continues to mount on college football players.

Tiger fans took to social media after Sunday night's one-point loss, and some question if comments posted online are just the new era of college football.

Many people posted about the game, some fans took aim at the players for the loss. The most extreme posters made death threats toward players they thought cost LSU the game.

"That's wrong and you really have to chill and just put yourself in somebody else's shoes. At least have a little bit of sympathy," LSU student Chandler Pullam said.

LSU fans are known for their passion. But with social media, LSU junior Aris Williams says that passion can sometimes lead to horrible comments online.

"We're at an age in social media where people are more accessible than ever, and it's easy to be the subject of a lot of hate," Williams said.

Williams wants LSU fans to still cheer loud for the Tigers, but wants them to not cross the line.

"Any time you are directly threatening people when they aren't performing in the way you think they should have, it's becoming an issue and they have every right to separate themselves and not want to interact with the general public," Williams said.

LSU student Lucas Rot says with how the internet is today, he is not sure there is anything that can be done to stop the comments after a tough loss.

"It sucks, it's just kind of part of the internet. It just happens, you can't even really stop it. It shouldn't happen but it does," Rot said.

WBRZ reached out to LSU Athletics about the situation.

They told us they will refrain from making a comment at this time.