3 generations of Baton Rouge area family helping Make-A-Wish kid's dream come true

BATON ROUGE -- Three generations of one Baton Rouge area family are working together to ensure that one Make-A-Wish kid's dream comes true.

Paul Henderson is a Public Works Business Development Manager for Five-S Group. His son is Joshua Henderson, who works for Wesley Construction. Joshua's son Billy is in high school.

All three of them are working on a project with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to grant the wish of a 9-year-old girl named Addison in DeQuincy.

"She's in a wheelchair and can't really go outside in the yard because her wheelchair gets stuck, so we're working on building a covered area for her so that she can play outside with her brother and her cousins and be able to enjoy being outside," Josh said.

The Hendersons say they recently received a permit to begin the work and hope to get started on it soon.

"What we came up with was the idea of building a 15 by 40-foot wide concrete slab that she can get her wheelchair onto. It's got an ADA-compliant ramp that'll come off the carport to connect to it, and then putting shade sails out there to protect her from the sun," Paul said.

Each of them said that helping out others in need has long been a staple of their family.

"My dad was good about showing me how to build things. I learned as a young man growing up based on what he had given me as a foundation. Josh was built on that," Paul said.

Last year, Josh and Wesley Construction were working on a project with Make-A-Wish to build a baseball field for a little kid out in Slaughter.

Josh says the experience inspired him to use his background in construction and join the Make-A-Wish Builders of Hope.

"It's a group of contractors, architects, and builders who are working together to be able to help kids out who have chronic illnesses and be able to make their lives a little bit better," Josh said.

At a Builders of Hope meeting, he heard about Addison's wish.

Addison's wish had been out there unfilled for a little while cause there was really nobody in that area to work. When I heard about it and found it a little bit more about it, I thought, well, this sounds like a great use to put up some shade sails for a space out there," Josh said.

He immediately thought of his dad, who used to own a business that installed shade sails. He called him up and asked if he thought this was something they could take on. Now all three generations are working together for this goal.

As for Billy, according to Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, he is the only Louisiana student who has participated in their Teen Leadership Council.

"The Teen Leadership Council is composed of high school students like myself in the Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana area that work to fundraise and to just raise awareness for Make-A-Wish," Billy said.

Billy also received an award for his help with Make-A-Wish.

"The Spirit of Mariana Award is meant for someone who has perseverance, is a good leader, and represents Make-A-Wish well," Billy said.