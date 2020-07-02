3 Baton Rouge protesters accused of causing $800K in damage handed federal indictments

BATON ROUGE - Three people accused of setting a handful of Baton Rouge-area businesses on fire as part of a political statement amidst the George Floyd protests earlier this year were formally charged in federal court.

Court documents reveal Terry Dorsey, Kenyatta Huggins and Shamyrin Djhodi Johnson were all indicted on arson charges related to the fires set at four different businesses. The crimes were committed throughout the area over the course of a few days beginning in late May.

The total cost of the damage accrued in the arson spree was said to be around $800,000.

Investigators said surveillance cameras spotted the trio in the same vehicle at all four locations. Dorsey was identified through the footage and in-part due to his past run-ins with law enforcement. His arrest led police to the other suspects.

All three allegedly attended protests on Siegen Lane before setting the fires.

In a previous court hearing, Johnson said the group was influenced by local rappers on Instagram encouraging Baton Rouge residents to cause damage.