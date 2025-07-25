3 alleged child predators arrested by Livingston Parish deputies

LIVINGSTON PARISH — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three men accused of being child predators.

LPSO's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested:

Cecil Roy Anderson, 29, of Vinton, La.

- Two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

- Two counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor

Adrian Alexander Weatherspoon, 33, of River Ridge, La.

- One count of indecent behavior with juveniles

- One count of computer aided solicitation of a minor

Zahery Criley, 33, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

- Three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

- Three counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor

LPSO, Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigations that led to the three arrests.