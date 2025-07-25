Latest Weather Blog
3 alleged child predators arrested by Livingston Parish deputies
LIVINGSTON PARISH — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three men accused of being child predators.
LPSO's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested:
Cecil Roy Anderson, 29, of Vinton, La.
- Two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
- Two counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor
Adrian Alexander Weatherspoon, 33, of River Ridge, La.
- One count of indecent behavior with juveniles
- One count of computer aided solicitation of a minor
Zahery Criley, 33, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
- Three counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor
LPSO, Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigations that led to the three arrests.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ heads to Zachary for inaugural 2 Your Town
-
One Tank Trips: Little Big Cup
-
The FCC approves Paramount's $8B deal with Skydance after months of chaos...
-
One person displaced after early Friday morning house fire along Iowa Street
-
Stuff the Bus is getting ready to accept school supply donations with...