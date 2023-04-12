2une In Tails: Adopt Connie

2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Connie. To adopt email adopt@caabr.org to inquire about Connie or call CAA at (225) 408-5360.

Meet Connie! She's a two-year-old hound mix weighing about 40 pounds. Connie was found as a stray a little over a week ago. She was a very sweet and wiggly dog who was relentless about giving kisses. Editor's Note: This is true. She did not stop giving me kisses in the studio.

If you are interested in adopting Connie or learning more about the adoption process you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance, email adopt@caabr.org or click HERE.

CAA is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave., you can always stop by!

CLICK HERE to donate!