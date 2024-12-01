2une In Tailgate: Couple has wedding at their LSU tailgate

BATON ROUGE - Saturday was the final home game of the year for LSU. That also brought the last day of LSU tailgating in Baton Rouge for the season. The last tailgate went out with an ultimate grand finale — a wedding.

In Touchdown Village south of the stadium, hundreds of guests gathered for a celebration of love, moonshine, LSU football, and, most importantly, the wedding of Allie Voiselle and Eric Goodrich.

"It feels great. We got it done. It's been amazing," Eric said.

The newlyweds first met while working at Benny's carwash together. After some time and maybe a little flirting, Eric made a move and they began dating.

After falling in love, Eric decided to pop the question.

"So we do a weekly video for the company and he proposed while I was filming that video," Allie said.

The idea to have their wedding at a tailgate for an LSU game came from their friend Cody Ghiggia, who also was the officiant for the wedding.

"Came up with it at the tailgate. Decided, 'Hey we should have it at the tailgate and have all our friends and family come in'," Ghiggia said.

Allie and Eric loved the idea and planned their wedding to be a little different. Instead of a dress and suit, the couple wore purple and gold overalls, with some bedazzled shoes for the bride.

Instead of a flower girl, they had a guy throwing cheese balls, making way for the bride.

After exchanging their vows and putting on their wings, Allie and Eric sealed it with a kiss, becoming Mr. and Mrs. Goodrich.

Allie's parents, Terri and Alan Voiselle, said they thought they were joking when the couple first came with them for the idea of how their wedding would go. They told WBRZ they loved this wedding and seeing their daughter marry someone she loves.

"We have four daughters between the two of us and she's the caboose, but it did mean a lot to be able to walk her down, but more importantly, she is with somebody that loves her," Alan said.

"She said we had a redneck wedding, but I think they topped our redneck wedding," Terri said.