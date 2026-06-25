2une In Previews: Watson marking 250th July 4th Celebration with parade

WATSON - We The People Livingston is planning a big party to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

They are marking the occasion with a parade down Highway 16. It all starts Saturday, July 4, at 7 p.m., going from Live Oak Junior High School and ending along Hunstock Road.

Patra Easley from We the People Livingston sat down with 2une In's April Davis to talk about how to sign up for the parade and what people can expect if they attend.