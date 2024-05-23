2une In Previews: Southern University Alumni Conference

90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - It's a huge class reunion - Southern University will host its annual Alumni Conference next month. 

"The Conference will be held on the Baton Rouge campus—fellowship with alums from across the country represented by all five campuses. We are striving for continual education and alumni awareness of our great University," officials said.

For more information, watch the video above or register here

