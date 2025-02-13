2une In Previews: Southern University AgCenter's 82nd Annual Livestock and Poultry Show

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's AgCenter is hosting its 82nd Annual Livestock and Poultry Show from Feb. 22 to March 1.

Small farmers throughout Louisiana will compete in the week-long event at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena on Southern's campus.

"This year for the very first time, we're gonna actually be able to offer our exhibitors a cash incentive. And we're gonna be calling this the 'Stockman Success Grant,'" Director of Advancement Robert Easly Jr. said in an in-studio interview Thursday.

This grant is meant to increase exhibitor participation in the show.

The annual state livestock and poultry show begins on Feb. 27, although there are several events planned leading up to it.

The full list of events details each day is listed below:

Boots and Blind Affair (Feb. 22nd at 7 p.m.)

A country western concert featuring J. Paul Jr. and Zydeco. Tickets are $40 for general admission floor seating and $250 per table.

Livestock Appreciation Luncheon (Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.)

This event honors the individuals who have made an impact on the livestock show.

Third Annual Livestock Give Day (Feb. 25)

Individuals are asked to donate $82 for the Livestock Show's 82nd anniversary, with proceeds going directly "to the youth."

Educational Ag Expo (Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Schools from around the parish will visit to experience what the AgCenter has to offer.

Annual State Livestock and Poultry Show Begins (8 a.m.)

Animal check-in for the event will start at noon.

Livestock and Poultry Show's "Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest" (Feb. 28)

Judging for the competition continues at 9 a.m. before the contest is held at 6:30 p.m. This event allows participants to have fun with their animals one last time before the Junior Auction the next day.

Awards Program and Junior Auction (March 1 at 8 a.m.)

Exhibitors who placed in the category of champion and showmanship will receive their awards during this program, immediately followed by the Junior Auction.

