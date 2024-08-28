90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: Southern's Give Day

BATON ROUGE - This Friday, give back to your alma mater or support one of the biggest names in the capital city for Southern University's Give Day. 

This year for SU Give Day, the university is aiming to raise $20 million for its campuses. 

Give Day will be an all-day virtual event streamed on Southern's Facebook page with multiple guest speaker throughout the day, including 2une In's own Brandi B. Harris, a Southern alum. 

Mia Monet spoke with university officials Wednesday morning to preview Give Day and what giving back means for the university. 

