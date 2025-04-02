2une In Previews: Seize the Day Warrior Walk

86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Looking to get out and get moving for a good cause? Seize the Day Warrior Walk is happening this Saturday to raise funds for epilepsy patients and their families. 

The walk takes place on Apr. 5 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Facility. Same-day registration will be from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., the Warrior Walk starts at 9 a.m., and the 5K run/walk will start at 9:30 a.m.. 

There will also be activities, food and live music for attendees to enjoy. 

You can find out more information here or by watching the interview above.

