2une In Previews: Seize the Day Warrior Walk
BATON ROUGE - Looking to get out and get moving for a good cause? Seize the Day Warrior Walk is happening this Saturday to raise funds for epilepsy patients and their families.
The walk takes place on Apr. 5 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Facility. Same-day registration will be from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., the Warrior Walk starts at 9 a.m., and the 5K run/walk will start at 9:30 a.m..
There will also be activities, food and live music for attendees to enjoy.
You can find out more information here or by watching the interview above.
