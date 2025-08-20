93°
2une In Previews: RECESS by Recoop Wellness and Trifecta Sports Therapy
BATON ROUGE — A new family-friendly wellness pop-up and social run is coming to Baton Rouge.
RECESS by Recoop Wellness and Trifecta Sports Therapy is being held Saturday, Aug. 30, at The Everly at Rouzan from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Families can join a 5K run — or walk — benefiting the Iris Domestic Violence Center, as well as sampling local fitness, recovery and wellness vendors. Sessions of local yoga, pilates and other exercise classes will also be offered.
"Let's Recoop the Boot and show the nation that Baton Rouge is still a hub for health, strength, and recovery," the organizers, who visited 2une In on Wednesday, said.
