56°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Politics Education Program
BATON ROUGE - The local Alliance for Students is hosting a Politics Education Program to teach any inquiring minds how to get more involved in politics, whether that's through the simple act of voting or even how to run for office.
The alliance was on 2une In Wednesday morning explaining the program.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Boy, missing since 2017, found after deputies respond to trespassing call at...
-
Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge; accused of hitting...
-
2une In Previews: Politics Education Program
-
Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala tickets available for 20th anniversary
-
Home on Paige Street total loss after fire