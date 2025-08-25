78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: Plan Baton Rouge III community survey

BATON ROUGE — Plan Baton Rouge III is the culmination of a 27-year project aimed at reviving downtown Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Area Foundation's Eric Dexter said Monday on 2une In. 

"Over 20 or so years, we've had nearly $3 billion in investments, both public and private dollars, take place in downtown Baton Rouge," Dexter said. 

Dexter added that the continued revitalization of downtown Baton Rouge is a community-led, community-driven process, one that takes input from residents into account when decisions are made. 

"This is only going to be shaped by the wants and needs of all the residents here, as well as visitors and businesses in the area," Dexter said.

To provide input, residents and community members can fill out BRAF's survey for Plan Baton Rouge III here. The survey closes Sept. 1. 

