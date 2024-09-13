73°
2une In Previews: Pennington's Men's Health Summit
BATON ROUGE - Pennington Biomedical is hosting its annual Men's Health Summit to raise awareness and test for medical issues that primarily affect men.
The event, held on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., will consist of educational sessions about health issues as well as free testing for common problems.
Registration for the event is open now and can be found here, along with a schedule of events and a list of tests that will be provided.
