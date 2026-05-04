State prosecutors ask judge to revoke bond for a man facing multiple gun and drug charges

BATON ROUGE — State prosecutors are asking a judge in the 19th Judicial District Court to revoke the bond of a man facing multiple drug and gun charges in Baton Rouge, as they say he repeatedly violated bond conditions.

On Jan. 25, 2025, 25-year-old Ashtin Ursin was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges, including illegal carrying of weapons, unlawful use of body armor, handling of machine guns, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief and possession with intent to distribute.

His bond was set at $45,700, with the special conditions that he will not possess firearms. Ursin posted bond on January 28.

According to court records, Ursin was rearrested on July 30 for new gun and drug charges, including possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon, handling of machine guns, illegal carrying of weapons and possession with intent to distribute.

He was later allowed to bond out in March 2026 after agreeing to be put on house arrest.

Prosecutors said that a report from homebound monitoring detailing his location from April 14, 2026, to April 27, 2026, showed at least 110 violations, including an incident in which he was in Houston for three days.

Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke his bond and that he be held in custody until his trial date due to his disregard for the court's orders. They also argued that he was federally indicted on his July 2025 arrest.

WBRZ previously reported Ursin's arrest as a suspect in connection with a 2022 murder in Gonzales.