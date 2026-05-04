Several food items recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

BATON ROUGE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for several products containing meat and poultry products made with FDA-regulated dairy ingredients that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

FSIS expects additional products to be identified as the ingredient recall progresses.

The current list of products includes Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Pizza and Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper and Onion Breakfast Pizza with the EST number EST5699.

Other products include Pork King's Party Size Sour Cream and Onion Pork Rinds, Great Value's Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch.

The issue was discovered when the FDA notified FSIS that multiple FSIS-regulated establishments received ingredients made with dry milk powder that was previously recalled.

Consuming food with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial foodborne illness.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return the items or throw them away.