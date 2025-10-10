72°
2une In Previews: LSU leaders looking forward to Homecoming game against South Carolina

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of LSU's Homecoming game against South Carolina, student leaders and school officials had a full week of fun!

One event that's been going on is the LSU Food Pantry's food fight. Until Saturday at midnight, LSU and South Carolina are competing to get the most donations! For every monetary and/or food donation, their school receives a point. It's an effort to help fight against student food insecurity. You can help here.

A new LSU Homecoming king and queen will also be named during halftime of LSU's matchup against South Carolina.

On Friday, 2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with officials about safety for the festivities.

