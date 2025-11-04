62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic

2 hours 43 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 November 04, 2025 6:45 AM November 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana is hosting its inaugural Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic this weekend. 

The event, which will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Acadian Thruway campus of Baton Rouge Community College, will provide free legal assistance to eligible residents, helping remove barriers to jobs, housing and education. 

Organizers for the event visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the event's goals and how they hope to help people reenter society. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days