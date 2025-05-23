2une In Previews: Jambalaya Festival happening this weekend in Gonzales

72°
GONZALES - This weekend is the annual Jambalaya Festival in Ascension Parish!

Moved from its previous location at the Jambalaya Park, this is the first year it's taking place at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. 

2une In's Abigail Whitam was live from the center Friday morning with the president of the festival and the 2024 Jambalaya Champion - one of the most coveted titles from the festival's proceedings. 

You can find out more about the festival and what to expect this weekend here

