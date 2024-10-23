Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Fifolet Halloween Fest
BATON ROUGE - Don't miss over a week of Halloween fun starting Thursday night for the 2024 Fifolet Halloween Festival!
Six signature events are sent to take place in Baton Rouge for this year's festival, starting with the Zombie Pub Crawl in downtown Baton Rouge on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Events to follow include a costume ball, art market, and parade.
Organizers ask that the public bring non-perishable food items to the Greater Baton Rouge food bank.
Schedule:
Zombie Pub Crawl
-
- Date: October 24, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Location: Downtown Baton Rouge Nightclubs
- Description: Join the horde in search of booze and brains, in downtown Baton Rouge! Complimentary zombie make-up is included to go DIY to enter the best zombie contest. Must be 21 and dressed as a zombie to attend.
Halloween Ball
-
- Date: October 25, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Location: The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU
- Description: Every good parade has a corresponding ball! Buy a table of 10 or individual tickets. An elegant and eerie evening awaits at this masquerade ball. Enjoy live music, dancing, a silent auction, a costume contest, and more! Must be 21 to attend.
Fifolet 5K
-
- Date: October 26, 2024
- Time: 8:00 AM
- Location: Mississippi River Levee
- Description: Run on the Mississippi River Levee in costume while carrying a pumpkin! All participants will receive a tech-fabric shirt and a 4-inch sun-catcher commemorative medal. All ages are welcome!
Arts Market
-
- Date: October 26, 2024
- Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Location: Riverfront Plaza
- Description: Browse and shop local artists' spooky creations, from crafts to fine art. It's perfect place to find unique Halloween décor while enjoying live music, food, drinks, contests, and activities for kids. All ages are welcome!
Halloween Parade
-
- Date: October 26, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM
- Location: Downtown Baton Rouge
- Description: Show us your BOOs at Baton Rouge's only Halloween Parade! Watch as colorful floats, costumed characters, and local groups parade through the streets in a dazzling Halloween spectacle. Bring non-perishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and come prepared to catch lots of candy throws! All ages are welcome!
Awards Brunch
-
- Date: November 1, 2024
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Location: Juban’s Restaurant
- Description: Celebrate the festival’s successes and honor standout participants with brunch, mimosas and Bloody Marys! All ages are welcome!
2une In's Abigail Whitam talked with some of the festival organizers about their plans for the week and what festivalgoers can look forward to.
Don't miss out on the spooky celebrations! A full list of events and ticket purchases can be found here.
Desktop News
