2une In Previews: Fifolet Halloween Fest

BATON ROUGE - Don't miss over a week of Halloween fun starting Thursday night for the 2024 Fifolet Halloween Festival!

Six signature events are sent to take place in Baton Rouge for this year's festival, starting with the Zombie Pub Crawl in downtown Baton Rouge on Thursday night at 7 p.m..

2une In's Abigail Whitam talked with some of the festival organizers about their plans for the week and what festivalgoers can look forward to.

Don't miss out on the spooky celebrations! A full list of events and ticket purchases can be found here.