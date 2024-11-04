86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Eat Local Week

3 hours 35 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2024 Nov 4, 2024 November 04, 2024 8:46 AM November 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The alliance that puts on the Red Stick Farmers Market is hosting its inaugural Eat Local Week to support locally-owned restaurants in the capital city. 

With this first Eat Local Week, foodies can spend the week dining at local restaurants featuring an "Eat Local" dish. Customers who purchase the featured dish can bring in their receipt as proof of purchase to any Red Stick Farmers Market location by Nov. 16 to enter to win $100 in market tokens. 

One receipt is one entry, but three receipts will give you five bonus entries. 

The restaurants participating in the inaugural event are Eliza Restaurant and Bar, The Gregory, Overpass Merchant, and Rocca Pizzeria, where 2une In's Abigail Whitam talked to the owners Monday morning about the upcoming week. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days