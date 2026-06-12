2une In Previews: 'Day the War Stopped' event in St. Francisville memorializes 1863 truce during Civil War

ST. FRANCISVILLE — St. Francisville remembers Civil War history each year with a cook-off, a play and a historical reenactment.

The "Day the War Stopped" in St. Francisville commemorates a 1863 truce in which Union and Confederate Masons temporarily put down their weapons to give Union Commander John E. Hart a proper burial with full honors.

Saturday's event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a historical reenactment of the Masonic funeral procession and graveside histories at Grace Episcopal Cemetery.

A jambalaya cook-off will also run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Courthouse grounds, with local Masonic lodges and teams competing in the "Battle for the Pot" for the Feliciana Cup.

Learn more here.