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2une In Previews: 'Day the War Stopped' event in St. Francisville memorializes 1863 truce during Civil War
ST. FRANCISVILLE — St. Francisville remembers Civil War history each year with a cook-off, a play and a historical reenactment.
The "Day the War Stopped" in St. Francisville commemorates a 1863 truce in which Union and Confederate Masons temporarily put down their weapons to give Union Commander John E. Hart a proper burial with full honors.
Saturday's event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a historical reenactment of the Masonic funeral procession and graveside histories at Grace Episcopal Cemetery.
A jambalaya cook-off will also run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Courthouse grounds, with local Masonic lodges and teams competing in the "Battle for the Pot" for the Feliciana Cup.
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