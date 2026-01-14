2une In Previews: Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service this weekend

BATON ROUGE — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up, and District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney is hosting a Day of Service Community Cleanup event this weekend ahead of the holiday.

Kenney's service event encourages residents to come together and take pride in their community in an effort to "honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

The event will focus on beautifying the surrounding community while providing an opportunity for volunteers of all ages to make a meaningful impact, Kenney's team said.

The day of service starts at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Saturday and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for more information on how to volunteer.