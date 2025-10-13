2une In Previews: Clutch for a Cause raising money for healthcare in Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana

NEW ROADS — The inaugural Clutch for a Cause event is this week, proceeds from which will go to supporting rural health services.

The event at The Mill in New Roads will feature cocktails, local food, entertainment and auctions for designer handbags. The event directly benefits the Krewe of Chemin Neuf, which aims to support the Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana Health Services Foundations.

These groups work to provide healthcare and resources to rural communities, addressing critical needs like diabetes education, hospital funding and overall community wellness.

Clutch for a Cause is on Thursday, and the fundraising event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.